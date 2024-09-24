More Arch? Quinn Ewers' Week 5 status could pave a path for Manning
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are undefeated through four weeks, including an impressively dominant victory over the reigning champs in Michigan. That doesn't mean it has been completely smooth sailing, of course. Quinn Ewers went down with abdominal strain in Week 3, suddenly raising questions about the availability of a Heisman Trophy favorite and potential top draft pick.
In Ewers' stead, the Longhorns turned to redshirt freshman Arch Manning, a member of that very popular football family. He absolutely dazzled in relief against UTSA, reeling off a 65-yard run that captured the imagination of football fanatics nationwide. Then, with Ewers still on the mend, Manning made his first start in Texas' Week 4 bout against UL Monroe.
It was a solid but imperfect showing for Manning, which is typically what you'd expect from such a young signal-caller. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He ran once for a four-yard loss, so the 'dual-threat' element of Manning's skill set was not quite so prevalent in his second appearance.
Frankly, those numbers against UL Monroe won't inspire much confidence. Manning was still impactful, however, showcasing arm talent and mobility that is exceedingly rare at football's most important position. Quinn Ewers is quite plainly the QB of choice in Austin, but Texas has a suitable alternative in moments of need.
That is proving quite essential for the nation's top team.
According to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Ewers is listed as questionable for the Longhorns' SEC debut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.
Quinn Ewers questionable, Arch Manning still in play for Texas-Mississippi State in Week 5
"He's got to do enough to show me he can play," Sarkisian told ESPN's Dave Wilson. "Can he execute the game plan? I kind of need to see how he responds from today's work, and then what it looks like on a Tuesday, then a Wednesday, which are pretty heavy days for him, and then how he rebounds on Thursday."
Ewers was on the practice field Monday. Sarkisian called it a "work in progress," but said Ewers is off to a "good start." He also expressed confidence in Manning, should the Horns need to stick with the upstart frosh.
Manning was not overly impressive last Saturday, despite Texas' 51-3 margin of victory against UL Monroe. There is more urgency to get Ewers back on the field than there was a week ago. That said, Sarkisian did express confidence in his freshman quarterback, citing Manning's mental toughness in the face of adversity.
"I've seen a lot of young quarterbacks have a rough start, and then that rough start turns into a rough game," Sarkisian said regarding Manning's turnovers last Saturday. "It was a little bit of a rough start for him, but I thought he rebounded and did some nice things for us."
Texas will presumably hand the reins over to Manning next season, when he will become an instant Heisman candidate and draft prospect in his own right. Until then, however, it's the Quinn Ewers show. That is, assuming he can actually get back on the field.
If Manning does need to start for Saturday's SEC showdown against Mississippi State, be forewarned that the Bulldogs will punish mistakes more unforgivingly than the UL Monroe Warhawks.