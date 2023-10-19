Digging into the ever-growing love affair between the Texas Rangers and Creed
While the Texas Rangers may have adopted the band Creed and their music during a playoff run, it isn't the first time the Metroplex has welcomed them.
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — It didn't take long for Texas Rangers fans to belt out a Creed song on Wednesday night.
Ever since the hometown Rangers have adopted Creed during their magical postseason run that has led them to the ALCS, sports fans around the Metroplex are belting out versions of "Higher" and downloading the band's songs from Spotify at a head-shaking rate.
The love affair continued inside Globe Life Field on Wednesday night with a Creed song blaring through the indoor (at least on this night) stadium before the band was introduced to the crowd in the third inning for a "Higher" sing-along.
After a meltdown by Max Scherzer, Rangers fans needed a little positivity ... and Creed delivered.
Creed reacts to adoption by Texas Rangers fans
"I remember the morning I got about 35 messages on my phone," guitarist Mark Tremonti said on Wednesday night about the first moments when word began to spread about the Rangers listening to Creed. "Everybody's saying, 'Are you seeing this?' By about the fifth time, I was telling people I had seen it. I got it all day long and it's just been blowing us away."
It's not the first time that Creed and Dallas fans have created a memory together. The band was the 2001 Thanksgiving Day entertainment for the Cowboys in one of the most memorable (and GIF-worthy) performances during the annual Cowboys home game.
"How could you not embrace a city that has embraced us for so many years?" asked lead singer Scott Stapp. "With the Cowboys back in the early 2000s and now with the Rangers, anyone who supports us, we support them."
Meeting with the media while wearing Rangers jerseys, guitarist Eric Friedman professed to be disappointed about the Atlanta Braves being out of the postseason. However, the band has adopted the Rangers, a team that is blaring their music and asking their fans to sing along to Creed to get them fired up.
Stapp said that Creed would be potentially willing to sing the National Anthem "under the right circumstances," so that remains a distinct possibility that would take this area's love affair with the band even higher for sure. Until then, expect there to be plenty of Creed music pumping through the clubhouse and local radio stations in an effort to help the Rangers get back to the World Series for the first time since 2011.