Texas Rangers fans are convinced John Smoltz is biased against them
In the words of a few Rangers fans, FOX broadcaster John Smoltz is "insufferable."
By Kristen Wong
As a sports fan, it's incredibly difficult to be objective in games. As a color commentator, it's pretty much a job requirement.
Plenty of Texas Rangers fans didn't think FOX broadcaster John Smoltz was doing his job very well in Game 3 of the World Series. The Rangers clinched a 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks to take the lead in the Series, but one of the more controversial storylines of the game came off the field.
Apparently, FOX color commentator John Smoltz, who was working the booth for the game, doesn't like the Rangers very much.
His past games would verify that fact, as Smoltz appeared to favor the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS when they were playing the Rangers earlier this year.
The running theme of the MLB postseason is: Smoltz prefers any team the Rangers are playing against. Will Smoltz melt into a puddle if the Rangers end up winning the World Series? Unlikely, but possible.
Rangers fans rip FOX's John Smoltz for biased commentary in Game 3
One of Smoltz's head-scratching comments came at the end of the Rangers' win when he said, "This win was bigger for Texas than the loss was for Arizona." That statement implies the D-Backs are a better team than the Rangers, a fundamentally biased take that Smoltz thought was appropriate to say during a nationally televised sports event.
In Game 3, the umpire crew admittedly generated much more controversy compared to Smoltz's snarky side disses at the Rangers. Still, Smoltz's outspoken one-sided prejudices shouldn't go unnoticed.