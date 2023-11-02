Texas Rangers fans lose their minds after first World Series title in franchise history
The Texas Rangers are World Champions, and the fanbase in the Lone Star state are going ballistic with happiness.
Zordon, mission accomplished. The Power Rangers have finally saved the world! For the first time ever, Dallas, Texas, stands atop the baseball world.
The Texas Rangers' 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched a championship years in the making, forever washing away the heartbreak of 2011 and giving justice to former manager Ron Washington, who also won a ring with the Braves just a few short years ago. Bruce Bochy? He just won his fourth ring.
Fans in the Lone Star State took the social media world to celebrate a championship years in the making, over 60 years, and it's only fair to let them have their moment.
The Texas Rangers are the champions of the 2023 World Series, the first title in the history of the franchise
Before we go further, let us take a moment to comfort Arizona Diamondbacks outfield Alek Thomas, who had the misfortune of pulling a Bill Buckner at the worst possible time. Thomas will be back and resilient and he doesn't deserve the scorn on social media that he will unfortunately receive.
But back to the Rangers. They lost Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer right before Game 4, and they dominated. In Game 5, with the series on the line, they had no hits until Arizona's Zac Gallen finally relented. Texas was only able to get one run total heading into the ninth inning. They could have had more with the bases being loaded at one point, but no luck.
Then came the 9th inning, and suddenly, Texas went ballistic and scored four runs, including a two-run homer by Marcus Semien. Corey Seager walked away with MVP honors but it was Semien who launched the final shot into the stands before Josh Sborz pitched three outs to clinch the title.
The list of teams to never win the World Series got smaller Wednesday. There's a new champion in town. It's the Rangers, it's Texas, and they say everything's bigger in Texas. What is that parade going to feel like? One can only imagine.