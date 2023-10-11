We want Houston: Be careful what you wish for, Texas Rangers fans
After sweeping through the postseason so far, Texas Rangers fans apparently want a shot at their arch-rivals from Houston
By Kevin Henry
After dispatching the Baltimore Orioles with a convincing sweep in the ALDS, the eyes of Texas (well, the Rangers, that is) have now turned to who the team will meet in the ALCS with a trip to the World Series on the line.
The 5-0 record by the Rangers in the postseason (putting together a two-game sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card following by a three-game dismissal of the Orioles) has Rangers fans feeling very optimistic about what lies ahead of them … even if that next obstacle could be the arch-rival Houston Astros.
Texas Rangers fans already calling for Houston Astros rematch in ALCS
Granted, Houston hasn’t officially punched its ticket to the ALCS, but needs just one more win in its next two games against the Minnesota Twins to make that a reality. However, reality hasn’t phased Texas fans who not only are wanting an Astros rematch, but have also apparently forgotten about recent history with that team from south Texas.
During the final innings of Texas’ win on Tuesday night, Rangers fans were chanting, “We want Houston,” putting the Astros straight in their crosshairs. While optimism about your current team’s play always runs rampant in the postseason (and can change from game to game as we have seen with the Twins-Astros ALDS matchup), Rangers fans might also remember that Texas went 4-9 against Houston in 2023, including a three-game sweep in Arlington in early September where Houston outscored the home team 39-10 in the process.
Of course, Rangers fans will point to the team’s postseason play and say the regular season is in the past. However, potentially taking on the defending World Champions in the ALCS could easily be the toughest hurdle the Rangers have faced since the MLB playoffs began.
“To be the best, you have to beat the best” must be the mindset for Rangers fans right now in the midst of a postseason run that has temporarily even overshadowed the Dallas Cowboys in the Metroplex.