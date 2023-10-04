Texas Rangers GM rips ‘classless’ Astros reporter for Rangers party post
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young didn't appreciate a Houston Astros reporter's insinuation that celebrating a postseason berth resulted in the team losing out on the AL West Championship.
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Rangers' big spending in the past two offseasons paid off, as they clinched a postseason berth for the first time since the 2016 season. While they clinched their spot this past Saturday, they still had a chance to clinch the AL West title. But on the final day of the regular season, the Rangers lost 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners, while the Houston Astros won the title once again after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1.
One day after the season ended, Rangers general manager Chris Young voiced his displeasure over a Houston Astros reporter's social media post.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com posted on Twitter on Sunday that the Rangers "partied [Saturday] night" while the Astros "had a champagne toast and quickly turned their attention to Sunday." McTaggart also wrote that the Astros' "'been-there, done-that' mentality paid off, it seems."
Young called out McTaggart during an appearance on 103.5 The Fan, saying that it was "pretty poor journalism" for the reporter to post that on social media.
"I'm very disappointed in the lack of professionalism of the Houston journalist for putting that out there," said Young, h/t ESPN. "It's classless and it's not appropriate and it's completely fabricated. It's wrong."
McTaggart would post a message on Twitter clarifying that he was not in the Rangers clubhouse during their celebration, and said, "should not have indirectly suggested that their celebration impacted their performance on Sunday."
Following the results this past Sunday, the Astros earned the AL West Championship, the second-overall seed in the league, and a bye in the Wild Card Round. With that, they face the winner of the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays series in the ALDS.
Meanwhile, the Rangers earned the No. 5 seed, meaning they would face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series. Texas picked up a 1-0 series lead with a 4-0 win over the Rays.
Texas looks to win their first postseason series since the 2011 ALCS against the Detroit Tigers.