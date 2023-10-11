Who the Texas Rangers should be rooting for in the other ALDS series
One reason why the Texas Rangers should be rooting for either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins in the other ALDS matchup.
By Curt Bishop
Why the Rangers should root for the Twins
A matchup between the Rangers and Twins would certainly be fun to watch. Both teams have solid pitching staffs and offenses that stack up well against one another.
But why might the Rangers be pulling for the Twins? Well, there are several reasons.
First, facing the Twins might be the path of the least resistance. That's not to say that the ALCS will be easy for the Rangers. But on paper, they have a better ballclub than the Twins and would more than likely be considered the favorites, even as the lower seed.
The Astros have also been to the ALCS six straight years, and the Rangers, along with fans outside of Houston may feel that it's time for some new blood in the American League. It would certainly be a nice way to shake things up and change things around a bit.
The Twins haven't won a postseason series since 2002, when they beat the Oakland Athletics in the ALDS before matching up with the Los Angeles Angels. Prior to the Wild Card Series, they hadn't won a playoff game since 2004.
A series between Texas and Minnesota would be good for baseball as two new teams would be fighting it out for AL supremacy.