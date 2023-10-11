Who the Texas Rangers should be rooting for in the other ALDS series
One reason why the Texas Rangers should be rooting for either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins in the other ALDS matchup.
By Curt Bishop
Why the Rangers should root for the Astros
Why would the Rangers want to root for the Astros, you ask?
These two teams fought to the bitter end before the champion of the AL West was decided. In fact, the two teams finished tied at the top with records of 90-72, but with tiebreaker games no longer being a factor, Houston was awarded the division title by virtue of winning the season series.
But what better way to take revenge than to beat them in the ALCS? This would be a dream scenario for Texas. It would also be a very even competition and a solid matchup.
These two teams left everything on the line during the regular season and it might be fitting to see them both go it at in the ALCS and fight for AL supremacy.
A series between two rivals in the postseason is always fun, but when it comes down to the championship series, the rivalry reaches new heights, and the Rangers may want a second chance at taking down their hated AL West rivals.
It would also be gratifying for them to end the Astros reign as World Series champions.