Texas Rangers World Series parade route: Everything to know
The Texas Rangers are World Series champions. Now, they celebrate. Here's everything to know about the public parade.
By Josh Wilson
The list of World Series winners got a little bit longer this week, welcoming the Texas Rangers, who secured their first time in franchise history. Though other teams still sit on the list of franchises to never win a title, the Rangers were around -- first as the Senators -- since 1961 and had yet to win a World Series, the oldest remaining team without such an achievement.
Next up is the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres -- founded in 1969 -- tied for the oldest franchises without a title.
The drought ended Wednesday with the Rangers proving its moves in free agency and pitching acquisitions in-season were well worth the expenditure, winning it all in a swift five games.
Texas Rangers World Series Parade: When and where
The Texas Rangers will host a World Series parade on Friday, starting at approximately 12:15 p.m. local time. The parade will start and end right near the home plate entrance of Globe Life Field traversing the Arlington Entertainment District.
After the parade, the team will address fans in a celebration in the parking lot of Texas Live!
Here's an animated look at the parade route, which is 1.9 miles long:
There are also parade viewing screens being set up in the Live! parking lot for fans who want to post up and get good viewing for the public address portion of the festivities. Fans who want to see the parade in person should find a spot somewhere along the parade route.
No matter how you choose to watch, get there early and be safe!
Where can I park for Rangers World Series parade?
Parking is free for the parade, and available at any of the lots in the Arlington Entertainment District that fall outside the 1.9-mile parade perimeter.
How to watch Rangers World Series parade on TV
Typically, the World Series parade is viewable on MLB Network. Other major sports networks like ESPN often provide live coverage as well.