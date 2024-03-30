Texas Rangers World Series ring contains dig at every team they beat
The Texas Rangers are immortalizing their pettiness over their 2023 World Series title win with their personal hardware.
By Josh Wilson
Every MLB season comes with a good bit of pettiness and smack talk. Look no further than Rhys Hoskins bringing over his hatred against the New York Mets on days one and two of the new season despite being on an entirely new team, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Only one team and its players, though, can truly stand back at the end of the year and say they defended their talk. That would be the year's World Series champions. For last year and until proven otherwise, that's the Texas Rangers, who prioritized pitching and saw moves they made to upgrade that portion of the roster pay off. Make no mistake, they had offense, too, logging the second-most hits and third-most RBI throughout the year.
The Rangers endured an improbable road to the title series, going on the road in the Wild Card to take the Rays down in a straight sweep (two games), then sweeping the Orioles in three games in the divisional despite the first two games being in Baltimore.
Up against the Astros -- who have figured out how to dominate the American League side of the postseason bracket year in and year out -- they won the first two games of the Championship round, in Houston. They lost the following three games at home, curiously, but won the last two games of the series at Houston by a combined score of 20-6.
The World Series would pit them against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where they would win one game at home and three on the road. Unfortunately, home fans only got the opportunity to see two postseason wins among the Rangers' 13, but the Rangers were resilient on the road.
Their title jewelry, which has finally been revealed, has a great homage to that very fact.
Rangers put opposing team logos in ring as a dig at their inability to stop Rangers on home turf
Here's a look at the Rangers rings commemorating the World Series win. All players, coaches, and select staff members will receive a ring:
The top of the ring is removable, and inside, it has a sillhoute of the continental United States. Above, it says "11-0", a nod to the team's astonishing road record in the postseason. The sillhoute of the country says "ROAD DOMINANCE", with each letter of "ROAD" spelled out by one of the letters from the respective four teams they beat along the way.
The R is from the Rays. The O from the Orioles. The A is from the Astros, and the D is from the Diamondbacks. A clever acronym that perfectly follows the first letter of every team they beat.
All the details, references in the Texas Rangers World Series ring
The rest of the jewelry is high class and detailed. Here's more, H/T Jared Sandler:
The top of the ring features 23 red rubies (year of title: 2023) and 103 blue sapphires for the number of team wins between the regular season and postseason (there are 90 stones around the side for the 90 regular season wins). The T is made up of 11 stones to represent the 11 road wins.
One side contains an engraving of the trophy with a single diamond in the center, signifying the first title in franchise history. It's a 3mm stone representing the three times the team has won the American League.
The other side contains the player's name and jersey number with three diamonds signifying the organization's "three foundational pillars," which are to be a good teammate, dominate the fundamentals and compete with passion.
The inside shank's bottom contains an inscription of the player's signature. The top contains the postseason series records and "AS ONE," the team's motto.
The ring is 2.33 carats to signify the 233 home runs the Rangers hit in 2023.
And more details on the ring:
- 16 emerald cut diamonds on the ring to represent 16 playoff games consecutively with a home run
- 30 stones on the inner bezel as a nod to the 30 postseason home runs
- 52 points of diamonds in the word "CHAMPIONS" to nod to the 52 years the team has spent in Texas
- 49 points of rubies for the total number of players who were on the 2023 roster
- 72 points of diamonds on the border of the bezel since the team first came to Texas in 1972
- The center of the ring spins and has a removable metal circular centerpiece with leather inside that is game used from one of the World Series wins