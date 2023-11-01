The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
1. Thierry Henry — Premier League, 2002-03 — 20 assists
Remarkably during the 2002-03 season, Thierry Henry provided 20 assists whilst also scoring 24 goals himself for Arsenal. However, Ruud Van Nistelrooy of Manchester United would win the Golden Boot that campaign as he scored one more than the Frenchman.
United would also win the Premier League title but Henry's Gunners would win it the following year with their "Invincibles."
Henry would become an Arsenal legend who in 377 games for the club would score 228 goals but also provide 103 assists.
He would leave the club for Barcelona in 2007 and go on to play in MLS with the New York Red Bulls. Henry is now the manager of France's U21s and will be taking them to the Olympics next year.