The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
12. Steve McManaman — Premier League, 1995-96 — 15 assists
Liverpool legend Steve McManaman made 15 assists during the 1995-96 season as his side finished third in the league. McManaman would play 364 times for the Reds and provide 88 assists in total.
His form would earn him a move to Real Madrid where he would win LaLiga and the Champions League both twice. McManaman would return to English soccer and finish his career with Manchester City.