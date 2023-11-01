The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
2. Kevin De Bruyne — Premier League, 2019-20 — 20 assists
Kevin De Bruyne equaled Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists while playing for Manchester City during the 2019/20 season. This was a campaign that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic but even that could not stop the Belgian assisting.
It was not to be City's year as Liverpool won their first Premier League title that year. However, Pep Guardiola's side have dominated the competition in recent years winning five of the last six titles.
De Bruyne is still starring for City and with Erling Haaland playing ahead of him now, he could contribute even more assists.