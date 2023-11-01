The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
3. Mesut Ozil — Premier League, 2015-16 — 19 assists
Mesut Ozil's time at Arsenal was mixed but he was immense during the 2015-16 Premier League season where he provided 19 assists. The Gunners would finish second that year and unbelievably Leicester City would claim the title.
Ozil arrived at Arsenal with a big pedigree having joined from Real Madrid. However, despite playing 254 games for the Gunners and scoring 44 goals with 79 assists, his time at the club would end unceremoniously.
Mikel Arteta would freeze the German out of his squad and he would leave the club to join Fenerbahce in 2021. Ozil would also go on to represent Istanbul Basaksehir and retired earlier this year.