The 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history
For some players making an assist is as good as scoring a goal and with the stats that some of these Premier League players have, you can see why. Here are the 15 best assisting seasons in Premier League history.
4. Frank Lampard — Premier League, 2004-05 — 18 assists
Frank Lampard was known for being a box-to-box goalscoring midfielder but still managed to rock up with 112 Premier League assists whilst at Chelsea, West Ham United and Manchester City.
During the 2004-05 season, Lampard contributed 18 assists for his teammates. His club Chelsea would win the league that campaign which was their first Premier League title.
Jose Mourinho was Chelsea's manager at the time and they would win the league again the following year. Lampard is now a manager himself and has coached Chelsea as well as Everton in the Premier League. He is currently out of work but will no doubt return to coaching at some point in the near future.