The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
Most goals in a Bundesliga season: 1. Robert Lewandowski — 2020-21 — 41 goals
In 2020 Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year. He would have also likely been named the Ballon d'Or winner as well if it had not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 2020/21 season, the Polish forward was in remarkable form. He scored 41 times in just 29 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich that campaign. This included scoring four against Hertha Berlin and four hat-tricks which came against Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Bayern won the Bundesliga, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the DFL-Supercup during that season.