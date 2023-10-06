The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
2. Gerd Muller — 1971-72 — 40 goals
Gerd Muller of Bayern Munich held the record for Bundesliga goals before Robert Lewandowski broke it nearly 50 years later.
Muller's 1971-72 season saw him score 40 goals in 24 league games. This included five against Rot-Weib Oberhausen, four against Borussia Dortmund and four hat-tricks which came against Hamburger SV, VFL Bochum, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bayern won the Bundesliga that campaign and Muller would go on to win the European Championship with West Germany that year. Muller was the top goalscorer at that tournament too with four goals.
3. Gerd Muller — 1969-70 — 38 goals
Gerd Muller also set a record during the 1969-70 season with 38 goals in 33 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich. His campaign included him scoring four against Werder Bremen and Rot-Weib Oberhausen. He also scored hat-tricks against Rot-Weiss Essen and Borussia Dortmund.
Despite Muller's goalscoring form that season, it was Borussia Monchengladbach that won the Bundesliga but he would win the Ballon d'Or in 1970.