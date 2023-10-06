The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
4. Gerd Muller — 1972-73 — 36 goals
Gerd Muller appears on this list for the third time as he scored 36 goals in 33 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich during the 1972-73 season.
This included Muller scoring five against 1. FC Kaiserslautern, four against Hannover 96 and a hat-trick against Rot-Weib Oberhausen.
Bayern would win the Bundesliga that campaign. Muller would go on to play 611 times for the club and score 568 times, which makes him their top goalscorer of all time.
5. Robert Lewandowski — 2021-22 — 35 goals
Robert Lewandowski scored 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich the season after he had broken Gerd Muller's record.
Lewandowski's campaign included hat-tricks against Hertha Berlin and FC Koln. Bayern would win the Bundesliga that season but it was to be the Polish forward's last with the club as he would depart for Barcelona that summer.