The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
6. Dieter Muller — 1976-77 — 34 goals
Dieter Muller is the first non-Bayern Munich player in these slides, as he scored 34 goals in 34 games for FC Koln during the 1976-77 season.
The German scored four against Tennis Borussia Berlin and VFL Bochum, whilst also registering hat-tricks against Hamburger SV and Karlsruher SC that campaign.
Koln finished fifth in the league that season but they did win the DFB-Pokal. Muller was top goalscorer at the 1976 European Championship. However, West Germany lost to Czechoslovakia in the final of that tournament.
7. Robert Lewandowski — 2019-20 — 34 goals
The 2019-20 season was a historic one for Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich as they won the treble by winning the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.
Lewandowski contributed by scoring 34 goals in 31 league games, which included a hat-trick against Schalke 04.