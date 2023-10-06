The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — 2016-17 — 31 goals
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund during the 2016-17 season. This form helped earn the forward a move to Premier League side Arsenal.
During his prolific campaign, Aubameyang netted four against Hamburger SV. Dortmund finished the season in third place, only behind Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.
9. Lothar Emmerich — 1965-66 — 31 goals
Back in the 1965-66 season, Lothar Emmerich scored an impressive 31 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund. These included two hat-tricks against Borussia Monchengladbach and one against Hannover 96.
Dortmund finished second that season to 1860 Munich. Emmerich did earn himself on the West Germany roster for the 1966 World Cup in England. He scored once against Spain and played in the final where they lost to the host nation.