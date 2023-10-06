The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
10. Uwe Seeler — 1963-64 — 30 goals
Uwe Seeler scored 30 goals in 30 Bundesliga matches for Hamburger SV during the 1963-64 season. This included hat-tricks against 1860 Munich, Preuben Munster and 1.FC Kaiserslautern.
Hamburg finished the season in sixth place and Seeler went on to become a club legend by making 582 appearances for the club and scoring 496 goals.
11. Robert Lewandowski — 2016-17 — 30 goals
Robert Lewandowski missed out on being the top goalscorer during the 2016-17 Bundesliga season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored just one more than him. However, the Polish striker's record of 30 goals in 33 league matches for Bayern Munich is still very impressive.
Lewandowski's campaign included hat-tricks against Werder Bremen, Hamburger SV and FC Augsburg. Bayern would again claim the Bundesliga that season.
12. Robert Lewandowski — 2015-16 — 30 goals
Robert Lewandowski again netter 30 goals the season before for Bayern Munich as they secured the Bundesliga title. His campaign included him scoring five goals against Wolfsburg.
Lewandowski would play for Poland at Euro 2016 but would score just one goal which came in their quarter-final defeat to the eventual winners Portugal.
13. Robert Lewandowski — 2017-18 — 29 goals
Robert Lewandowski again with 29 goals in 30 games for Bayern Munich during the 2017/18 season. During this campaign he scored two hat-tricks which came against his former club Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV. Bayern would again win the league that year.
Following this season was the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, Lewandowski failed to score as Poland were eliminated in the group stage.