The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history
Robert Lewandowski is no longer in the Bundesliga as he now plays for Barcelona but it would take some doing for any player to replicate his remarkable goal-scoring exploits. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Bundesliga history.
14. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar — 2011-12 — 29 goals
The first Schalke 04 player to feature on this list is Klaas-Jan Hunterlaar who found the back of the net 29 times in 32 Bundesliga matches during the 2011-12 season. This included a hat-trick against FC Koln.
Schalke finished the season in third place which qualified them for the Champions League. Huntelaar would leave the club for Ajax but would return to Schalke in 2021. However, he was not able to save them from relegation that year.
15. Andre Silva — 2020-21 — 28 goals
Andre Silva scored 28 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2020/21 season. His contribution helped the club finish fifth in the league and qualify them for the Europa League.
Silva's form earned him a move to RB Leipzig. However, he was never as prolific there as he was with Frankfurt. The Portugese forward is now playing in La Liga for Real Sociedad.