The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history
LaLiga has had some fantastic goalscorers over the years. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly dominating the standings.
1. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2011-12 — 50 goals
Lionel Messi tops the chart with an unbelievable 50 goals in 37 appearances during the 2011/12 season. Despite his goals, Messi's Barcelona side finished second that season to Real Madrid.
Messi scored six hat-tricks that campaign, which came against CA Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, RCD Mallorca, Malaga CF (twice) and Granada CF. He also scored four against Valencia and Espanyol.
It was a remarkable season individually for Messi and he deservedly won the Ballon d'Or that year.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo — LaLiga, 2014-15 — 48 goals
Lionel Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo is second on this list with his 48 goals in 35 games during the 2014-15 season. Like Messi's 2011-12 campaign, Ronaldo's best goal-scoring season came when his team finished second in LaLiga to their main contender, as Barcelona lifted the title that year.
Ronaldo scored hat-tricks against Deportivo de La Coruna, Athletic Bilbao, Celta de Vigo, Sevilla, Espanyol and Getafe. He also scored four against Elche CF and even managed five in a match with Granada CF.
Despite his goalscoring efforts in LaLiga, the Ballon d'Or went to Messi in 2015.
3. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2012-13 — 46 goals
Lionel Messi again with 46 goals in 32 games during the 2012/13 LaLiga campaign which Barcelona won.
Messi scored a hat-trick against Deportiva La Coruna and managed four in a game with CA Osasuna that campaign.
However, the Ballon d'Or went to Cristano Ronaldo in 2013.