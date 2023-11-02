The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history
LaLiga has had some fantastic goalscorers over the years. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly dominating the standings.
4. Cristiano Ronaldo — LaLiga, 2011-12 — 46 goals
In the season where Lionel Messi scored 50 goals, Cristano Ronaldo did not do bad either by scoring 46 in 38 matches. The Portugese forward's Real Madrid also won LaLiga that campaign.
Ronaldo netted hat-tricks against Real Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano, Malaga CF, CA Osasuna, Sevilla FC, Levante and Atletico Madrid on the way.
The European Championships in Poland and Ukraine followed this season. However, Ronaldo's Portugal would lose in the semi-finals to eventual champions Spain.
5. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2014-15 — 43 goals
When Cristiano Ronaldo had his best LaLiga goal-scoring season with 46 goals, Lionel Messi managed 43 in 38 games. Barcelona also won the league that year.
Messi's campaign included hat-tricks against Sevilla FC, Espanyol, Deportivo La Coruna, Levante and Rayo Vallecano.
This was a very good campaign for Messi considering it came on the back of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where his Argentina side lost in the final to Germany.
6. Cristiano Ronaldo — LaLiga, 2010-11 — 40 goals
This season came after the 2010 World Cup where Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal made it to the Round of 16 where they lost to the eventual champions Spain.
The following LaLiga campaign saw Ronaldo score 40 goals in 34 games for Real Madrid but they finished runners-up to Barcelona.
Ronaldo scored hat-tricks against Athletic Bilbao, Villareal, Malaga CF and Getafe. He also netted four vs. Racing Santander and Sevilla FC. He was the top scorer in LaLiga but the Ballon d'Or went to Lionel Messi that year.