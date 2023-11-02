The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history
LaLiga has had some fantastic goalscorers over the years. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly dominating the standings.
7. Luis Suarez — LaLiga, 2015-16 — 40 goals
The first player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo on this list is Luis Suarez who netted 40 goals in 35 games for Barcelona during the 2015/15 season. Barca also won LaLiga that year.
As part of the MSN front three of Messi, Suarez and Neymar the Uruguayan scored hat-tricks against SD Eibar, Athletic Bilbao, Celta de Vigo and Granda CF. He also managed to score four vs. Deportivo La Coruna and Sporting Gijon which came in back-to-back matches.
Suarez is currently playing in Brazil with Gremio but his contract is up at the end of the year and he is expected to join Messi at Inter Miami.
8. Telmo Zarra — LaLiga, 1950-51 — 38 goals
We have to travel back to the 1950-51 season for this one, where Telmo Zarro scored 38 goals in 30 games for Athletic Bilbao.
Remarkably Zarro's side — despite his goal-scoring exploits — finished as low as seventh during that LaLiga campaign.
Zarro spent his whole career with Bilbao apart from spells with SD Erandio Club, SD Indautxu and Barakaldo CF which are all also based in the Basque Country. He also played for Spain where he scored 20 goals in 20 matches.
9. Hugo Sanchez — LaLiga, 1989-90 — 38 goals
During the 1989-90 season, Hugo Sanchez found the back of the net 38 times in 35 games for Real Madrid. Los Blancos also won LaLiga that year.
The Mexican scored hat-tricks against CD Logrones, Castellon and Real Oviedo.
Sanchez would make 267 appearances in total for Real Madrid where he scored 199 goals.