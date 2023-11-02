The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history
LaLiga has had some fantastic goalscorers over the years. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly dominating the standings.
10. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2016-17 — 37 goals
Lionel Messi scored 37 goals in 34 games during the 2016-17 season but Barcelona finished second to Real Madrid in LaLiga.
The Argentine did not score a single hat-trick in the league that campaign but did net plenty of braces.
The Ballon d'Or went to Cristiano Ronaldo that year, which made it two in a row for the Portuguese forward.
11. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2018-19 — 36 goals
Lionel Messi again with 36 goals in 34 games during the 2018-19 season. Barcelona also won LaLiga in this campaign.
Messi netted hat-tricks against Levante, Sevilla FC and Real Betis.
Messi went into this season after missing out on winning the World Cup once more, as his Argentina side lost to France in the Round of 16 in Russia.
12. Baltazar — LaLiga, 1988-89 — 35 goals
Baltazar of Atletico Madrid found the back of the net 35 times in 36 games during the 1988-89 season. However, his side would finish fourth in LaLiga with their city rivals Real Madrid taking the title.
The Brazilian scored hat-tricks against Cadiz CF, Real Betis and Real Madrid that campaign. He also managed four vs. Espanyol.
Baltazar played six times for Brazil scoring twice. He played back in his homeland for Palmeiras, Flamengo and Botafogo. His time in Europe saw him also represent Celta de Viga, Rennes and Porto.