The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history
LaLiga has had some fantastic goalscorers over the years. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in LaLiga history with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly dominating the standings.
13. Cristiano Ronaldo — LaLiga, 2015-16 — 35 goals
During the 2015-16 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 36 games for Real Madrid but they again finished second to Barcelona in LaLiga.
Ronaldo's campaign saw him score a hat-trick against Espanyol, whilst he also scored four vs. Celta de Viga and even five in another match with Espanyol.
The Portuguese forward would also win the European Championships with his county in 2016 and he would also win the Ballon d'Or that year.
14. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2009-10 — 34 goals
Leading up to the World Cup in South Africa, Lionel Messi scored 34 goals in 35 games for Barcelona in LaLiga.
Barca would win the title that year, with Messi scoring hat-tricks vs. CD Tenerife, Valencia and Real Zaragoza.
At the 2010 World Cup, Messi's Argentina would go out in the quarter-finals to Germany. However, Messi did still win the Ballon d'Or that year.
15. Lionel Messi — LaLiga, 2017-18 — 34 goals
Another campaign for Messi ahead of a World Cup, Messi scored 34 goals in 36 matches for Barcelona as they won LaLiga again.
The Argentine scored hat-tricks against Espanyol, CD Leganes and Deportiva La Coruna. Whilst he also managed four vs. CD Eibar.
Argentina would lose to eventual champions France in the 2018 World Cup but Messi would make amends four years later in Qatar as he finally lifted soccer's ultimate prize.