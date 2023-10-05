The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history
Lionel Messi will embark on his first full MLS season next year but he will have some way to go if he is to break the all-time goal-scoring record in a single season. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history.
Most MLS goals in a season: 1. Carlos Vela — 2019 — 34 goals
Carlos Vela tops the charts with his inspirational form in 2019 where he scored 34 goals in 31 MLS games for Los Angeles FC. This record may not have come to pass as before the campaign started, Vela was close to joining Barcelona on loan. However, the move did not come to fruition and he stayed at LAFC.
Playing on the right wing and captaining the side, Vela netted two hat-tricks along the way against the San Jose Earthquakes and the Colorado Rapids. He also managed 10 assists and LAFC won the Supporters Shield.
During the playoffs, Vela scored twice and got an assist in the quarter-finals against Los Angeles Galaxy. However, LAFC were defeated by the Seattle Sounders in the semi-finals. Vela was awarded the Landon Donovan MVP Award for his immense contribution that season.