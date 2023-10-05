The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history
Lionel Messi will embark on his first full MLS season next year but he will have some way to go if he is to break the all-time goal-scoring record in a single season. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in MLS history.
14. Taylor Twellman — 2002 — 23 goals
Following a spell in Europe with 1860 Munich, Taylor Twellman returned to America to join the New England Revolution in 2002 and it did not take him long to get going in MLS.
He scored 23 goals in 28 games in his first season, this included a hat-trick against D.C. United. Twellman scored twice more in the playoffs but the Revolution would lose to LA Galaxy in the final.
Twellman won the Golden Boot that year and he would win another in 2005. He spent the rest of his career with the Revolution scoring 112 goals in 200 games in total. He would never win the MLS Cup but would win the U.S. Open Cup and the North American SuperLiga.
After retiring from playing, Twellman has forged a successful career in the media, where he is now a commentator for Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.
15. Camilo Sanvezzo — 2013 — 22 goals
Globetrotting Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo joined the Vancouver Whitecaps from the South Korean side Gyeongnam FC in 2011 and would go on to make a name for himself in MLS.
During the 2013 season, he scored 22 times in 32 matches. This included a hat trick against the Colorado Rapids. The Whitecaps missed out on the playoffs that year and Sanvezzo departed for Mexico. He is currently playing for Queretaro.