The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
10. Harry Kane — Premier League 2017/18 — 30 goals
Before last season, Harry Kane had managed 30 goals in a single Premier League season during the 2017-18 campaign. Kane scored back-to-back hat-tricks in this campaign against Burnley and then Southampton.
Tottenham Hotspur finished the season in fourth place which qualified them for the Champions League. They would go on to reach the final of this tournament the following season but would lose to Liverpool.
The 2018 World Cup followed this campaign and England made it to the semifinals where they lost to Croatia. Kane did score six goals along the way, which included a hat-trick against Panama and he would take home the Golden Boot from the tournament.