The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
11. Robin van Persie — Premier League 2011-12 — 30 goals
In Robin van Persie's final season with Arsenal, the striker scored 30 goals as Arsenal finished third in the Premier League. The Dutchman was enjoying his new role as club captain after Cesc Fabregas left the club to join Barcelona.
Van Persie scored two hat-tricks during this campaign against Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers. Despite being with the Gunners for eight years, the player had only won just one FA Cup. Van Persie would leave the club at the end of the season to join Manchester United, where he would finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy.
Euro 2012 followed this season but Van Persie scored just once for the Netherlands as they went out in the group stage of the competition. He is now the manager Feyenoord's U18s.