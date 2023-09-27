The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
12. Thierry Henry — Premier League 2003-04 — 30 goals
Thierry Henry is regarded as one of the greatest all-time forwards ever to play in the Premier League. He scored 175 goals in the division for Arsenal and 30 of them came during the 2003-04 season. The Arsenal team of this campaign is known as the Invincibles as they did not lose a single league match.
Henry netted a hat-trick against Liverpool and also scored four against Leeds United that season. This was Henry's second Premier League title with the Gunners and it was also to be his last. The Frenchman joined Barcelona in 2007 before heading to MLS to play for the New York Red Bulls. He did return to Arsenal on loan in 2012 where he added one more goal to his Premier League tally.
If Henry did not join Barca and stayed with Arsenal then he may have broken Alan Shearer's record. However, no one could begrudge him a move to the Spanish side where he won La Liga twice and also the Champions League.