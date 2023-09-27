The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
13. Kevin Phillips — Premier League 1999-00 — 30 goals
Kevin Phillips helped Sunderland get promoted the previous season and during the 1999-00 campaign, he really stepped up to the mark. He formed an impressive partnership with Niall Quinn -who found the back of the net 14 times — and managed to top the goalscoring charts with 30 goals. This included one hat-trick against Derby County.
He won the European Golden Shoe that season as he had scored the most goals out of all the top leagues in the continent. Phillips remains the only Englishman to ever win this award.
Sunderland finished seventh in the Premier League that season, so they narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Cup.
Euro 2000 followed that season and Phillips was included in England's squad but was an unused substitute in the tournament.