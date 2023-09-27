The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
14. Harry Kane — Premier League 2016-17 — 29 goals
Harry Kane claimed his second Golden Boot by scoring 29 goals as he helped Tottenham Hotspur finish second in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season. His campaign included hat-tricks against West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, and Hull City, whilst he also scored four against Leicester City.
That season was also Spurs' last one at White Hart Lane and Kane scored his club's last goal at that ground.
It was an impressive season for Kane, especially as the campaign came off the back of England being humiliated at Euro 2016 where the lost in the last 16 to Iceland.