The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
15. Didier Drogba — Premier League 2009-10 — 29 goals
Didier Drogba makes this list with his 29 goals during the 2009-10 season which were instrumental in Chelsea winning the Premier League. His form was not just about finding the back of the net, as he also provided 13 assists. The Ivorian ended the campaign in style with a hat-trick in an 8-0 win against Wigan Athletic on the final day of the season which clinched the title.
What is also impressive about Drogba winning the Golden Boot this season, was that he missed three games whilst he was with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Drogba also scored in the FA Cup final against Portsmouth which Chelsea won to complete a double winning campaign.
The forward left Stamford Bridge in 2012 to join Shanghai Shenhua which followed a spell with Galatasaray. He then returned to the Blues for the 2014/15 season where he won another Premier League title. In total he won the league four times with Chelsea and will always be a legend at the club.