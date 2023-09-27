The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history
Erling Haaland made history last season by scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in a Premier League campaign. Other big-name players including Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba have enjoyed campaigns where they could not miss the net. Here are the 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history.
4. Mohamed Salah — Premier League 2017-18 — 32 goals
Mohamed Salah had previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea but after a spell with AS Roma, the Egyptian returned to English soccer with Liverpool.
Salah secured the Premier League Golden Boot with impressive form that included scoring four goals in one game against Watford. Liverpool ended the season by finishing in fourth place and they also made it to the Champions League final.
However, Salah was injured by Sergio Ramos in the final against Real Madrid. Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 with Gareth Bale scoring a brace.
Salah would go on to win both the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool and he is still at the club. However, he was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer and that is expected to be his next destination.