The 5 best long-term Mohamed Salah replacements for Liverpool
Liverpool's Mo Salah is proving age is just a number, but the clock ticks for everyone. Five potential successors are standing in the wings, each with unique talents and potential to fill the superstar's shoes.
Liverpool right winger Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the history of the Premier League. At the age of 31, Salah is still going strong despite playing a physically demanding position. Most players his age are on the decline, yet Salah remains a Ballon d'Or candidate and one of the best wingers in the world. Currently, he has five goals and four assists in the first eight Premier League matches of the 2023/24 season.
However, as brilliant as Salah still is, he may not be able to maintain this level for a few more years. Even "Father Time" has caught up with Luka Modrić. Salah has strong offers from the Saudi Pro League, so he may choose to end his career in a more relaxed atmosphere with an even bigger paycheck coming in.
Liverpool must keep an eye on right-wingers who can replace Salah in a few years. Here are five possible long-term options for the Reds.
5. Nicolás González, Fiorentina
Most football fans probably don't know much about Nicolás González, who was a quality winger on a struggling Stuttgart side before breaking out last season with Fiorentina despite not starting every match. By the end of the season, Nico González became the Viola's most important player, proving critical in their runs to the Conference League and Coppa Italia Finals.
This season, González is off to an even stronger start for Fiorentina. The 25-year-old is entering the prime of his career and showing it. He has already found the back of the net five times. A highly skilled winger, González is extremely difficult to dispossess, and he has the moxie to produce goals from absolutely nothing, particularly when his team needs it most.
It isn't easy to find talented players on the right wing, so González should be on the Reds' watchlist. And remember, Salah first started impressing at Fiorentina before moving to Roma, where he dominated before writing history in Liverpool.