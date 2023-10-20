The 5 best long-term Mohamed Salah replacements for Liverpool
Liverpool's Mo Salah is proving age is just a number, but the clock ticks for everyone. Five potential successors are standing in the wings, each with unique talents and potential to fill the superstar's shoes.
3. Eren Dinkçi, Heidenheim
Newly-promoted Bundesliga side Heidenheim have been one of the most entertaining clubs to watch in European football. Despite being new to the top flight, they are not afraid to take the fight to the biggest clubs in Germany, and that approach has paid off with results like a 2-2 draw against 2022-23 title challengers Borussia Dortmund. This approach is important for the development of their young players, particularly their young attacking talents.
Right winger Eren Dinkçi is far from a household name, but he's becoming a player to watch closely. Only 21 years old, Dinkçi has already found the back of the net four times this season, averaging a healthy 1.6 key passes, 1.1 dribbles completed, and 1.0 fouls drawn per game.
Those are fantastic, all-around numbers for a young winger playing in his first top-flight season as a full-time starter. Of course, he did receive minutes for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga over the past couple of seasons, but he never started a game last season. In 2020/21, he started just one game for Werder. And in 2021/22, his eight starts were actually in the 2. Bundesliga.
Jürgen Klopp loves his hidden finds in the German top flight, such as Joël Matip and, most recently, Wataru Endō. Make sure to put Dinkçi on the list, because he looks like a real talent.