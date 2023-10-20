The 5 best long-term Mohamed Salah replacements for Liverpool
Liverpool's Mo Salah is proving age is just a number, but the clock ticks for everyone. Five potential successors are standing in the wings, each with unique talents and potential to fill the superstar's shoes.
2. Jarrod Bowen, West Ham
Linked to Liverpool this past summer, Jarrod Bowen has become a less realistic transfer target for the Reds in light of signing a new seven-year contract with West Ham that will keep him at the club through 2030.
That said, a lot can change in the next few years, which is when Liverpool would be thinking about replacing Mohamed Salah. At the rate Salah is still going, it is hard to see him moving to Saudi Arabia next summer. We may even be talking about a move in 2027 when he nears the age of 35. By then, Bowen could be available, since West Ham's situation could change.
Bowen has been one of the best players in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons. That may sound like an exaggeration, but it is only recently that the right winger has started to be properly rated by the wide world of football fans.
In 2021-22, Bowen scored 12 goals with 10 assists in his first season in the English top flight, having just joined West Ham from Hull where he set the scoring charts ablaze as a winger. Last season, Bowen helped lead West Ham to the Conference League trophy, carrying the team in the Premier League so that they would not be relegated.
This season, the Hammers have improved and so have Bowen's numbers within the league. He is already sitting on five goals through eight games, providing dynamic dribbling and endless work rate for his side. He fits the kind of profile of a smashmouth, hard-working, goal-scoring winger than Klopp likes to have.