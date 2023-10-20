The 5 best long-term Mohamed Salah replacements for Liverpool
Liverpool's Mo Salah is proving age is just a number, but the clock ticks for everyone. Five potential successors are standing in the wings, each with unique talents and potential to fill the superstar's shoes.
1. Pontus Almqvist, Lecce
The final player to watch is another underrated gem in the mold of Eren Dinkçi — Pontus Almqvist. Serie A seems to have a bevy of out-of-nowhere breakout stars every season, and the new Lecce man looks like one such player to watch in Italian football.
Almqvist is already one of the leading dribblers in the league. He is averaging two dribbles completed and two fouls drawn per game, providing an exciting, dynamic threat that meshes well with the other attacking standouts in Lecce.
The 24-year-old is a bit of a late bloomer, as he was never nearly this good for Rostov and Utrecht in previous seasons. But maybe he needed the faith and responsibility a top-flight club like Lecce have placed in him.
Almqvist is a risky transfer and is more of an underrated player to monitor over the next couple of seasons, rather than a slam-dunk target for Liverpool. But since this position is scarce with talent and since Almqvist clearly is an x-factor with his playing style, he is absolutely someone Kopites should keep in the back of their mind as the 2023-24 season continues.