The best remaining EuroLeague free agents for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season
The EuroLeague season is almost here, but there's a lot of talent still left on the market. Here are the best remaining EuroLeague free agents ranked by FanSided.
EuroLeague free agents: 3. Cory Higgins, last played with FC Barcelona
We’re staying in Spain and sticking with EuroLeague veterans. Two-time EuroLeague champion with CSKA Moscow, American guard Cory Higgins is still on the market.
At age 34, Higgins is still on the market because he is past his best and underwent surgery last season to address recurring lower back pain. That is rarely a good sign for an aging player. The surgery could be good though, and exactly what Higgins needs to rediscover some of who he was just a couple of seasons ago when he drained a buzzer-beater to take Barcelona to the EuroLeague championship game.
Higgins isn’t the same player he was two seasons ago, but he’s still one of the most established ball handlers in Europe. His quickness helped him do this, but that wasn’t all he had. Even in limited spurts for Barcelona last season Higgins was still among Europe’s best in the pick-and-roll (0.95 points per possession) and as a spot-up shooter (1.17 points per possession) per Synergy sports.
He’s not an every-possession guard anymore due to his age and injuries, but he can still be a reliable hand for teams who are aiming to win a championship. Similar to how Ricky Hickman winded down his career with Fenerbahce, Higgins could likely do the same.