The best remaining EuroLeague free agents for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season
The EuroLeague season is almost here, but there's a lot of talent still left on the market. Here are the best remaining EuroLeague free agents ranked by FanSided.
The EuroLeague season will tip off in less than two weeks and while most teams are set with their respective rosters, plenty of high-level talent is still up for grabs. Former champions, leading scorers, key role players, and breakout contributors from last season are still on the market.
It’s hard to know exactly how many EuroLeague teams are still looking to make additions at this late stage of the offseason. Most teams are not being direct in answering questions about whether or not their rosters are complete and this is not a surprise. Teams regularly make additions late into the off-season and even during the early stages of the season. These additions are often made following an injury, or after it becomes obvious after the first two games that a team is clearly missing something very important such as a starting point guard or center.
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet added Luca Vildoza after the last EuroLeague season had already started. Some teams may even prefer to wait for the season to start because they can save some salary that way. This is a commonly used tactic for smaller budget teams. It would not be surprising to see any of Virtus Bologna, Alba Berlin, or others add one of these players or someone else in mid-to-late October.
We listed out our best remaining EuroLeague free agents below, but it’s important to note that we stayed away from players who are still under contract but have been heavily rumored to leave their current teams. Nick Calathes, Iffe Lundberg, Kevin Pangos, Vincent Poirier and others were kept out of this list. We also avoided players who did not play internationally last season even if they’ve been heavily linked to EuroLeague teams. Kendrick Nunn, for example, is not on this list because he is still an NBA free agent in our view.
Chris Singleton, Nate Wolters, and others were all considered. Here’s who we decided to name as our best remaining EuroLeague free agents.
EuroLeague free agents: 4. Anthony Randolph, last played with Real Madrid Baloncesto
Anthony Randolph’s basketball career deserves a book or at least a long-form piece covering it. After spending just one season at LSU, Randolph entered the NBA draft and was taken by the Golden State Warriors with the final lottery selection of the 2008 NBA draft. Standing at 6-foot-11 and 225 pounds, he was wiry but bouncy and also left-handed. He was raw, but it was easy to see potential in him.
Randolph never found that potential in the NBA. He bounced around the league for five seasons and then opted for Russia, signing with Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar in 2014. In Europe, Randolph blossomed. His thin frame was less of an issue and his size and athleticism combined with his ball skills and strong left hand made him an incredibly tough cover. He helped Krasnodar make the 2016 EuroLeague Final Four as underdogs and then signed with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He stayed there for seven seasons, winning two EuroLeague championships and three Liga ACB championships.
Now, aged 34, Randolph has left Madrid and is still on the market. He could chase a payday in Asia, but EuroLeague teams should be trying to add him to a deal. His defense has taken a step back but he’s still a very solid offensive option who can explode on any given night even in limited minutes. If you can sign him for the price of a rotation player, sign him.