Zalgiris Kaunas and Partizan Belgrade: What teams will participate in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season?
Eighteen teams from nine different countries will be participating in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season. Here's a breakdown of each one.
The 2023-24 EuroLeague season will be a repeat of the last, with all 18 teams from the 2022-23 season coming back once again. This means the likes of Partizan Belgrade, Virtus Bologna, and other wildcard teams are here to stay for the time being.
Last season's champions, Real Madrid are coming back and will be looking to defend their crown. Their roster is more or less the same, but they have brought back star Argentinian point guard Facundo Campazzo. They'll be joined by fellow Spanish clubs FC Barcelona, Baskonia, and Valencia Basket.
Olympiacos will return after losing to Real Madrid in last season's championship game. They are going to be figuring out how they can reach the same level as last season after Sasha Vezenkov departed for the Sacramento Kings and Kostas Sloukas decided to sign with archrivals Panathinaikos who have a Final Four-worthy roster and will be in the competition as well.
AS Monaco was the other club to participate in last season's EuroLeague Final Four and they'll be aiming to do even better this season after signing former All-NBA guard and NCAA champion Kemba Walker. They, and Tony Parker-owned LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, will be the two French teams in the competition.
Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zalgiris Kaunas, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, and Partizan Belgrade all made the playoffs last season and Maccabi, Partizan, and Fenerbahce pushed their respective opponents to five games. Partizan's rivals, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet, finished 10th last season which will be good enough for the inaugural EuroLeague play-in tournament this season.
The remaining times who did not qualify for the 2022-23 EuroLeague playoffs but will still be back for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season are Anadolu Efes Istanbul, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Bayern Munich, and ALBA Berlin.