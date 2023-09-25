The best remaining EuroLeague free agents for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season
The EuroLeague season is almost here, but there's a lot of talent still left on the market. Here are the best remaining EuroLeague free agents ranked by FanSided.
EuroLeague free agents: 2. Dwayne Bacon, last played for Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos was a mess last season, there’s no hiding that. It makes it hard to honestly assess any of their players whether it be positive or negative. The team was atrocious on both sides of the ball and the bulk of their offense at the end of the season became dependent on former Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon’s isolations. This did not result in wins, but it did result in a lot of points for Bacon.
He ended up averaging 16.6 points per game which was good enough for fourth in EuroLeague. On 190 isolation possessions, not including passes, Bacon scored 0.92 points per possession which was good enough for the 63rd percentile but also on one of the highest volumes in Europe. He ranked in the 87th percentile as a scorer out of the pick-and-roll at 0.99 points per possession, per Synergy Sports. Only 28 years old, Bacon is still a free agent.
It’s somewhat understandable to have concerns about the big numbers, and bad team type of signing but those concerns go out the window when we’re almost two weeks away from the start of the season. If you need scoring, you need to sign Bacon. Simple as that.