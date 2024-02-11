The best Super Bowl 58 advertisements we've seen so far, ranked
Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. It's also the biggest day in advertising.
Commercials have become an expected feature of the Super Bowl. Brands pay incredible sums of money to air their spots with the biggest TV audience possible tuning in.
Every year, the ads get people talking as much as the game, whether because they were funny or touching or provacative. There are always instant classics and duds. We're concerned with the former here.
Throughout the game, we'll keep adding to this list as the best of the best ads make their debuts.
5. Sweet Meets Heat — Pizza Hut
There's a new It couple in town but it's not Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Pizza Hut tapped Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry for their Super Bowl ad with a great "Tommy Cutlets" drop.
4. Mayo Cat — Hellman's
Kate McKinnon sells Mayo Cat and Mayo Cat does the rest. Hellmann's found the right mix of weird and funny with this one.
3. That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling — T-Mobile
This may just be a bias towards Scrubs nostalgia but seeing Zach Braff and Donald Faison together and singing is just good fun. Throw in Jason Momoa and you've got yourself a hit, T-Mobile.
2. Like a Good Neighbaaa — State Farm
Arnold Schwarzenegger is pure gold as Agent State Farm, especially since he can't quite pull off the ending of the insurance giant's tag line: "Like a good neighbor..."
1. Sir Patrick Stewart Throws a Hail Arnold — Paramount+
It doesn't matter what else pops up on Super Bowl Sunday. Paramount+ already won the Super Bowl commercial game with their "Sir Patrick Stewart Throws a Hail Arnold."
Some commercials get it wrong by leaning too hard on cameos without actually being funny. Not this one. It's got unexpected cameos and a laugh-out-loud punch line you'll have to watch to experience.
It's absurd and way out there, but worth it.