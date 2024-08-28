The Brandon Aiyuk Saga continues as his 49ers holdout takes on a whole new meaning
By Lior Lampert
Chatter from the Bay Area on the ongoing stalemate between star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has been relatively quiet lately. Whether the lack of updates is good or bad remains unclear, but the uncertainty regarding the ostensibly never-ending situation is nothing new.
Generally, no news is good news. Nonetheless, intel from ESPN's Nick Wagoner based on head coach Kyle Shanahan's recent conversation with reporters suggests things are taking a strange turn concerning Aiyuk.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Shanahan revealed that team doctors have cleared Aiyuk to practice. The 26-year-old has avoided fines during his continued "hold-in" because of back and knee issues, though that sounds like it could change soon.
Now presumably healthy, Aiyuk is subject to financial penalties if he doesn't take the field, as Wagoner points out. So, as the 2020 first-round pick pleads his case for a massive payday, he may cost himself -- literally. Undoubtedly, it's an intriguing wrinkle and potential breaking point to the standoff.
Wagoner notes that Shanahan said he'd cross the bridge of disciplining Aiyuk for missing practice unexcused when they get there. But considering the disgruntled wideout is suddenly expected on the gridiron, the deadlock could come to a head.
"I know [Aiyuk's] been cleared by our doctors so I hope that he’s out there practicing today,” Shanahan stated.
49ers general manager John Lynch even doubled down on Shanahan's comments:
"[Aiyuk] has been cleared and we’re ready to roll."
Still, neither Shanahan nor Lynch seemed quite confident about Aiyuk's attendance, and the incredibly talented pass-catcher justified their judgments.
Despite being deemed physically fit to train with his 49ers teammates, Aiyuk is reportedly not at practice. Evidently, his desire for a lucrative contract extension looms large and remains a factor in his decision-making, regardless of the fines.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Aiyuk currently has a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary for 2024. However, after an impressive breakout campaign that yielded him All-Pro Second Team honors, he wants to be compensated among the top players at his position.
Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. Moreover, he ranked second in the NFL yards per reception (17.9) to only George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stay tuned -- because this is only the latest development of the constantly evolving saga.