The case for and against firing Brian Snitker after devastating playoff failure
After winning the World Series in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have bowed out in the NLDS in four games in back-to-back years to the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies. Not good for Brian Snitker...
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves' case against firing Brian Snitker after latest playoff failure
I am not here to defend Snitker to the death, but we needed a perfect storm to get to this divisive moment. The combination of winning 104 games, only to come out completely flat vs. the same division rival you lost to in the same round of the postseason in the same amount of games a year ago is a bitter pill to swallow. For that team to be led by Braves hater Bryce Harper makes it worse.
However, Snitker is still under contract with the Braves through the 2025 MLB season. He will be 69 years old by that point in time, which is probably a good time for him to retire and fully enjoy his life as a grandfather. By that point, Atlanta will have tabbed Snitker's successor. I have a feeling it will present itself in due time. Also, much of this roster's core will still be intact by the end of that season.
In short, Atlanta may have gotten a bad draw in the last two NLDS by getting a red-hot Phillies team. That team has the best roster of any franchise that has not won it all with its current core. If the Phillies win the whole thing, they will have earned it, 100 percent. That being said, I think it is way too premature to give up on this iteration of the Braves. Let it all play out through the 2025 season first.
Factor in how wonky the new postseason format has been for pretty much all top-two teams outside of the Houston Astros the last two years, and we could see an amendment of sorts to the bad format.