The case for and against firing Brian Snitker after devastating playoff failure
After winning the World Series in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have bowed out in the NLDS in four games in back-to-back years to the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies. Not good for Brian Snitker...
By John Buhler
What should the Atlanta Braves do regarding manager Brian Snitker?
I think you know where my head is at in all this. Snitker should remain the Braves manager for the rest of his current contract. His loyalty to the Braves should be rewarded by two more seasons of him at the helm of it. Yes, Snitker can be incredibly frustrating at times, but for as long as Anthopoulos is in the front office, he will usually have one of the better rosters to navigate a schedule with in baseball.
In my lifetime, the Braves have only fired two managers: Bobby Cox's predecessor Russ Nixon and Cox's successor Fredi Gonzalez. Atlanta was horrendous during Nixon's tenure leading the club. Cox turned the entire organization around, in conjunction with former general manager John Schuerholz. Gonzalez had his moments in the early 2010s, but it got bad in a hurry after the awful 2014 campaign.
To me, I think for as long as the Braves are playoff-viable over the next two years, Snitker will get to retire when he probably wants to. His players do play hard for him, even if the NLDS makes you believe the contrary. I doubt baseball will do anything to fix this, but top-two seeds having a week off is so hard to overcome, as well as the NLDS being a best-of-five as opposed to a best-of-seven.
For now, it would be beyond silly to panic fire Snitker just because the Braves lost to Philadelphia.