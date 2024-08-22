The Drake Maye hype train is absolutely off the rails for Patriots fans
Fans of the New England Patriots have been on quite the roller coaster ride, especially at the quarterback position, since Tom Brady left town to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England has tried Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as young quarterbacks of the future, but neither really panned out. So, in 2024, the Patriots opted to go quarterback heavy in the 2024 NFL Draft, headlining their draft with Drake Maye.
Many Patriots fans are still speculative as to whether he's ready to go and new Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo won't commit to a starting quarterback just yet.
Calm down Pats fans, Drake Maye is going to be good
Drake Maye has only been given training camp and a few preseason games and there's already speculation as to whether he's going to be a solid quarterback or not. This speculation is completely unwarranted and incredibly unnecessary.
"I'm not sure he's quite as raw as people think," Greg Cosell told FS1's Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" on Wednesday. "He had a few things he has to clean up. He tended to drift to his left in the pocket. That you have to clean up in the National Football League because otherwise you create your own pressure. I think that he's comfortable."
This preseason, Maye has flashed his arm talent and his mobility. He's yet to put together an incredible performance, but he's yet to really receive the chance to do so. The rookie signal caller has been given much less of a shot to show off his talent than Zappe or the other quarterbacks.
But, when he's been given a chance, he has flashed the potential that caused the Patriots to draft him as high as they did. Though he's yet to throw a touchdown, he has rushed for one. His arm talent is definitely there, as that really wasn't a question when he was drafted.
Maye is the team's quarterback of the future. There's no doubt about that. He has tremendous potential and if the Patriots are able to develop him the right way, he should be a great quarterback for the team for the next decade.
Calm down, Pats fans. I know you want Maye to come out and be a star right now, but it takes time. Don't lose the hype just yet. He's going to be good.