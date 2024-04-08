The Masters picks 2024: Expert picks, best bets for Augusta National
Who will be the next golfer to don the Green Jacket as a Masters champion?
The Masters 2024 expert picks and analysis
It's time for The Masters. Akshay Bhatia's win in the final PGA Tour event before the trip to Augusta National Golf Club to earn his way into the field. And now we have the 88 players vying for a Green Jacket. But there's only one of those sports coats that will put a player into the annuls of history and we are set for a wild week at this historic major championship and venue.
Scottie Scheffler, naturally, comes in as the heavy, heavy favorite. But last year's winner, Jon Rahm, is actually third on the odds board after his departure for LIV Golf and what oddsmakers think of that. Between the past two champs is Rory McIlroy, who infamously has never won The Masters and hasn't won a major championship in a decade now.
For our expert picks at The Masters, we come in after some tough weeks and rough weekends for our picks. But we survive and we have a big betting card for the first major championship of the year. So let's get right into it with all of our Masters picks and best bets this week.
The Masters picks for Top 5 Top 10, Top 20, One and Done
Top 5 pick for The Masters: Brooks Koepka (+333)
The finishes overall for Brooks Koepka with LIV Golf this season haven't been otherworldly by any stretch, but he does have a win and three additional Top 15 finishes in his last seven starts. But we saw even when he was on the PGA Tour that his pre-major finishes simply didn't matter all that much. The putter switch is a bit jarring but his ball striking has been good enough, gaining 0.94 strokes tee-to-green in 2024, to make me think he'll once again come to The Masters and be in contention after a T2 finish last year.
Top 10 pick for The Masters: Patrick Reed (+450)
Look, say what you will about Patrick Reed, but he knows how to succeed at The Masters. Perhaps more importantly, where his game has been recently is intriguing. He finished fourth in Macau and then T9 at LIV Miami while also gaining on approach in his last two tournaments. We know the short game is elite, especially at a place like Augusta. So getting him in this spot at solid plus odds for only a Top 10 when he's finished Top 10 here three times in the last four years feels too good to pass up.
Top 20 pick for The Masters: Akshay Bhatia (+225)
Look, I know that debutants at The Masters is not a winning strategy -- but I'm not looking for a win from Akshay Bhatia, I'm looking for a Top 20. We know historically that Augusta plays differently and perhaps easier for lefties, and his cut should play beautifully as part of that. Moreover, he's been dialed of late, gaining 1.44 strokes tee-to-green over his last 20 rounds, which ranks 11th in this field. We also saw another debutant, Sahith Theegala, finish in the Top 10 last year. That all plays into me thinking Bhatia has real juice this week and could have a strong showing in his first Masters start.
One and Done pick for The Masters: Brooks Koepka
Going back to Brooks because, well, this is one of four tournaments where we can use the LIV Golf guys. I heavily considered Jon Rahm here this week, but ultimately, I just have more confidence in the consistent major pedigree of Koepka, so he's going down as the One and Done selection for this week.
The Masters picks: More best bets for Augusta National
Viktor Hovland to finish as Top Nordic (+150, FanDuel)
More on Hovland here and, yes, I'm a bit worried about over-exposure, thanks for asking. But when you look at this group of four players with Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard, the reigning FedEx Cup champion has the experience advantage in droves as Olesen is the lone player with Masters experience... and that was back in 2019. I've already covered being in on Hovland more than most this week, but in this group, it feels even more comfortable.
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele to finish Top 10 (+260, FanDuel)
Maybe this is getting too cute with it, but we have to make a play like this to get these guys on the card. Scottie Scheffler needs no introduction at this point. He's been the clear-cut best in the world and is a heavy favorite at Augusta. He's also won and finished T10 in his last two starts here. His elite ball striking and smoothness around the green should push him into the Top 10 again, though the missed putt in Houston that cost him a spot in a playoff does worry me slightly.
As for Xander Schauffele, while it's impossible to trust him to win, the fact of the matter is that he's been stellar at The Masters. He has a T3, T2 and a T10 last year here in his last four starts (the other was a shocking missed cut in 2022). Schauffele's ball striking has been top tier in virtually every start this season and his well-rounded game always suits the course well.
The Masters picks: Outright winners for Augusta in 2024
Rory McIlroy to win The Masters, 1 Unit (+1000)
Yeah, I know, this is like throwing money into the wind. I get it. Rory McIlroy has a Masters block on him as the one leg keeping him from the career grand slam and over a decade of scar tissue built up for him. He's tried everything under the sun for his prep to get him right in order to don the Green Jacket, and it just hasn't worked.
But here's the thing: I can't look away from what should be a perfect fit and, now, the form. McIlroy appears to have figured out his approach play of late, gaining 4.17 strokes at THE PLAYERS and then 7.5 strokes last week in San Antonio. Oh yeah, he's also gained strokes putting in his last three starts. The approach play is the most crucial aspect, though. We know what a weapon the driver is, but with the way he's currently ball striking, I have to set myself up for immense disappointment again.
Hideki Matsuyama to win The Masters, 0.5 Units (+2200, DraftKings)
Things are shaping up for Hideki Matsuyama to have a huge week at The Masters. Over the last 20 rounds, the 2021 champ at Augusta has been crushing it. He's Top 25 off the tee, ninth on approach, and first in around the green in terms of strokes gained. Oh, he's also a slight gainer with the putter. Since capturing his Green Jacket, he has back-to-back Top 16 finishes at this major. All of the numbers and trends point to more success and Hideki should be in contention for a second win at Augusta.
Sahith Theegala to win The Masters, 0.3 Units (+6000, FanDuel)
This one is getting a little off of the rails and I don't care. We saw Sahith Theegala pop in as a debutant last year with a Top 10 finish. He's 23rd in weighted Strokes Gained: Approach over the last 20 rounds, plenty long, thrives on long approach shots, and has been putting the lights out. The only worry is his around-the-green play, which has been fine but average at best. Even still, Augusta is different with the creativity it demands, which Theegala has in droves. If we're going a bit down the odds board, I'm in on Theegala.